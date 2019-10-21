VILLAGE OF FLORIDA - Carol Schultze was getting photographed in front of the Norway spruce that dominates her Cedar Street yard in the Village of Florida, New York, on Monday when a white car pulled up with a mom and two children.

“Is that the one?” Coleen Connolly called from the car. “Is that the Rockefeller Center tree?”

“I can’t say,” Schultze coyly answered.

But indeed it is. The towering tree that Schultze planted soon after moving into her home in 1958 will reign over Rockefeller Center during the holidays.

The tree will be cut down on Nov. 7. After being trucked to the city, it will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 9, ready to be decked out in 50,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display until Jan. 17.