An official recount of the Oct 12 Primary Election was held on Thursday and the results have been released to the public. It was confirmed by the Registrar of Voters Office on Thursday that the runoff election for the BPSO Sheriff’s seat will be between John Gott and Mark Herford.

There was no change in the number of votes, according to the Registrar’s Office. The following election results in the Sheriff’s race did not change after the recount:

Jose R. "Lil Joe" Chapa (NOPTY)

4.61%

516

John L. Gott (NOPTY) (Runoff)

31.13%

3,484

Mark Herford (REP) (Runoff)

28.53%

3,193

James "Jim" Jacobsen (REP)

25.51%

2,855

Robert "Rob" Moreland, Sr. (REP)

10.22%

1,144

Candidate Jim Jacobsen called for the recount earlier this week, and it was conducted at the Registrar’s Office on Thursday at 10 a.m. The election between Gott and Herford will take place on Nov. 16.