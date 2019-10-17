The DeRidder City Council recognized one of its most exemplary public servants on Monday night. Lieutenant James Halbert was recognized at the meeting for graduating from the FBI Academy.

Halbert was honored by Mayor Misty Clanton and DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard. Richard expressed his pride in Halbert for having done what only five other law enforcement professionals in Beauregard Parish were able to do.

The FBA National Training Academy offers a 10-week extensive training course designed to “improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.”

The Academy pushes each class mentally and physically ensuring that the officers are the best that they can be when they return to their communities. Attending the FBI National Academy was a dream of Halbert’s and he expressed his pride and satisfaction in being able to see it come to fruition.

“Only one percent of all law enforcement get to participate in the FBI National Academy,” Halbert said. “It has been a dream of mine for over 16 years and I was honored to be able to walk across that stage and shake the FBI Director’s hand at the graduation ceremony.”

Mayor Misty Clanton expressed her pride in the sacrifice that Lieutenant Halbert made, and stated that she appreciates everything he has done for the city.

“He was an asset to the city before the Academy, and he is a greater one now,” Clanton said.

She further expressed pride in the sacrifices his wife and family made during those 10 weeks of his absence. Halbert shared the Mayor’s sentiment claiming that it was his wife who deserved an award for taking care of their family while he was away.