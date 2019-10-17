On Tuesday, a special luncheon hosted by the Greater Beauregard Parish Chamber of Commerce took place to welcome Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Keller to the community. LTC Keller is the new Commander of the 519th Military Police Battalion, the position previously held by Col. Whitehead.

Keller expressed his gratitude toward the warmth expressed to him and his family. He also stated that he looks forward to being active in the local community.

”I'm truly humbled to be here. I can’t thank you enough for the warm welcome. I look forward to continuing the partnership that was fostered before my arrival, and to take it up a notch. I look forward to what we have planned for the future,” Keller said.

DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton also spoke during the luncheon expressing her gratitude to the men and women who serve our country. She also expressed her pride in being a community partner with the 519th.

“When we were tasked with being a partner community with the 519th, we took it on as a priority. We took it on as a priority for those of you who give tirelessly for our country. We want to say thank you. It is our job to show you that we are thankful, and we welcome you to our community,” Clanton said.

Congressional Aide Jerrie Ledoux from Congressman Mike Johnson’s Office was also in attendance. She read a letter written by Congressman Johnson welcoming Keller to the community.

In the letter, Johnson writes: “It is an honor to welcome you and to congratulate you on your new assignment as Commander of the 519th Military Police Battalion. DeRidder is a wonderful community that has shown its commitment to our military neighbors and friends. I know the people of DeRidder will be a strong partner to you and the men and women of your battalion.

As Congressman of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, I have a deep respect for Ft. Polk and what it means to our district, state, and country. As your Congressman, I have the honor to advocate for Fort Polk at the Capitol. Rest assured, I will continue in my support.”











