State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire involving one death in Bayou Goula.

Just before 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, the Bayou Goula Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 31000 block of Robinson Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned one of the four occupants in the home at the time of the fire was still unaccounted for. They later located the body of an elderly man inside. While official identification and cause of death are still pending with the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office, the victim is believed to be the 74-year-old disabled homeowner.

Witness statements indicated the victim's adult daughter was alerted to the fire by seeing smoke in the home. She reported attempting to help her father escape by getting him into his wheelchair and then searching the home for her two young children. She told deputies by the time her children were out of the home, she was unable to get back in to finish evacuating her father. She reported making attempts for him to come to a window to try to pull him out, but only getting a response from him for a short period of time.

SFM investigators believe the fire likely began in the home's utility room, however, an exact cause is still under investigation. At this time, deputies are not ruling out potential electrical factors.

Investigators were not able to locate working smoke alarms in this home. The SFM would like to remind all residents that smoke alarms make a significant difference in your chances of surviving a fire.

The SFM's Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for families that need them. You can find more information on the program on our website lasfm.org.

With this occurring at the end of 2019 Fire Prevention Week, which was themed "Not Every Hero Wears A Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape," the SFM would also like to encourage all residents to develop and practice a home fire drill plan.

Contributed by La. Fire Marshal