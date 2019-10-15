Majority of Ascension Parish Council seats flip

Although parish president candidate Clint Cointment secured a much higher number of votes than the other three candidates (42%), the outcome of the race for parish president remains uncertain.

What is certain is that Republican seemed to be the right affiliation in the recent election. Moreover, six parish council seats were changed. Ascension Parish Public Information Officer Martin McConnell said he's never seen such a big shift. With six new councilmen there is a majority of new blood. Donaldsonville has two new representatives on the parish council. Alvin Thomas Jr. (53%) narrowly defeated Oliver Joseph in District 1, and Joel Robert (51%) overcame Bill Dawson in District 2.

Other parish councilmen who were defeated include Daniel Satterlee (to Corey Orgeron, District 4), Todd Lambert (to Dal Waguespack, District 9), and Benny Johnson (to Michael Mason, District 11).

Councilman Aaron Lawler failed to secure 50% by a small margin in District 7 and will now face "Kim" Christy in a runoff on November 16.

Dempsey Lambert narrowly won (51%) in District 5 against Cheryl Malbrough to keep his seat. While John Cagnolatti (69%) defeated "Jeff" Pettit in District 10.

Further, in Sorrento "Chris" Guidry beat incumbent Robert DeBate for a Town of Sorrento Council seat.

Sheriff Bobby Webre won easily with 72% of the vote for sheriff. That, according to McConnell was to replace former Sheriff Jeff Wiley from now until June and also begin his first regular, four-year term at the start of July 2020.

Moving on, Governor Edwards will be in a runoff with Eddie Rispone. Edwards led the race in Ascension Parish with 44%. The big question is how many Abraham supporters will now follow Rispone.

Incumbent State Senator "Ed" Price (59%) beat Troy Brown for the 2nd Senatorial District while incumbent "Ken" Brass (76%) beat "Chris" Delpit in the 58th State Representative District.

In the 88th State Representative District, Brandon Trosclair will face Kathy Edmonston in a runoff.

For the multi-parish election to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District 3, "Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway (77%) beat Janice Perea. BESE District 6 will go to a runoff between "Ronnie" Morris and Gregory Spiers. BESE District 8 was won by Preston Castille (52%).