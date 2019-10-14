On Friday, Oct. 11, Williams, along with six other former Tiger greats, were enshrined at the Louisiana State Museum in downtown Baton Rouge. The other Hall of Famers were Walter Davis (track and field), Ashlee Ducote (softball), Meredith Duncan (women's golf), Kevin Jackson (wrestling), Susan Jackson (gymnastics) and Bradie James (football).

This week, former St. Amant baseball great Jason Williams will be inducted as a member of the school's first-ever Athletic Hall of Fame class

But that kind of experience is nothing new for Williams. Just a week prior, he was officially inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

On Friday, Oct. 11, Williams, along with six other former Tiger greats, were enshrined at the Louisiana State Museum in downtown Baton Rouge. The other Hall of Famers were Walter Davis (track and field), Ashlee Ducote (softball), Meredith Duncan (women's golf), Kevin Jackson (wrestling), Susan Jackson (gymnastics) and Bradie James (football).

Williams is a 1992 graduate of St. Amant. Before being inducted into the St. Amant Hall of Fame, he had his jersey retired back in 2014.

After high-school, Williams went on to LSU, where he had one of the most decorated careers in the program's history. He played four years there, helping guide the Tigers to two national championships.

Now more than 20 years after his career ended in Baton Rouge, Williams is still ranked in the top 10 in multiple statistical categories for LSU baseball.

As a freshman, Williams became the Tigers' starter at third base. He ended the year hitting .329 with 34 RBIs.

During the postseason, he was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team, and LSU went on to defeat Wichita State to claim their second national championship.

As a sophomore, Williams hit .301 with six homers and 36 RBIs. As a junior, he improved to a .315 hitter with 10 home runs and 47 runs batted in.

That was good enough to earn Williams honorable-mention All-American honors.

When his senior year came around in 1996, he had made the transition to the Tigers' starting shortstop. For that year, Williams hit a career-best .340 with six homers and 35 RBIs.

That LSU team went on to beat Miami in a classic national title game that was won by Warren Morris' famous two-run walk-off homer.

Williams was named second-team All-American by the NCBWA and third-team All-American by the ABCA.

He finished his career with a .321 batting average, 24 home runs and 152 RBIs, and Williams still holds the SEC record for career runs scored with 270.

Williams ranks second all-time at LSU in games played with 266. He also ranks second in both career at-bats (1,019) and career walks (164).

He ranks fourth all-time at LSU in career hits with 327. He also ranks eighth in both doubles (59) and total bases (470).

After his time at LSU, Williams went on to play for the U.S. national team as they brought home a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He hit .367 in the seven games the national team played.

He was drafted in the 16th round by the Cincinnati Reds in the '96 MLB Draft. Williams got up to AAA in the minors in 1998 and was hitting .374, but with Hall of Famer Barry Larkin holding down the starting spot at shortstop for the Phillies, he never got called up to the majors.

Williams retired from baseball in 2003.

Of his former player, head coach Skip Bertman said, "Jason could have been one of the nicest kids I've ever coached. He was a very strong candidate for the Olympic team and undoubtedly a candidate for the LSU Hall of Fame. He was one of the great ones at shortstop. What a lucky guy I am."