In Donaldsonville's four-game winning streak, the Tiger offense had been explosive, scoring 37 points per contest.



However, in their district opener against E.D. White, it was defense and special teams that got them the huge road victory.

Donaldsonville dropped their season opener against Assumption, but they responded by winning four straight non-district games. For the first time on Friday night, they played a league opponent.

This was the Tigers’ first game in District 9-3A, after making the move from District 10-3A.

Their clash with E.D. White was a sloppy defensive slugfest that went scoreless for almost the entire first half.

Finally, late in the second quarter, Donaldsonville got on the board as Jaquaivus Tenner scored on a 17-yard run. After the extra point was blocked, the Tigers led 6-0.

However, the Cardinals responded quickly.

They marched downfield, and quarterback Caulin Griggs hit Grant Gauthreaux for a 39-yard touchdown. The score gave them a 7-6 lead at the half.

The defenses then went back to dominating.

The 7-6 score remained until midway through the fourth quarter. It appeared E.D. White extended their lead when Branton Vicknair returned a punt 75 yards for a score, but the touchdown was negated by a block in the back penalty.

Later, the Cardinals drove deep into Tiger territory, but Griggs was picked off by Datjuan Harris, ending the E.D. White scoring threat.

With the score still 7-6 with 1:42 remaining in the game, the Donaldsonville defense forced the Cardinals to punt from deep in their own territory.

Punter Landon Brignac’s punt was very short, landing at the E.D. White 30-yard line. Donaldsonville’s Robert Kent alertly picked up the ball and sprinted 30 yards for the touchdown to give the Tigers a 12-7 lead.

With the late advantage, the Donaldsonville defense was able to keep the Cardinals out of the end zone and ensure the victory.

In the game, both offenses were held to under 200 total yards. Also, the teams combined for four turnovers and 10 punts.

Through six games, the Tigers are giving up just 13 points per game.

The victory improved Donaldsonville to 5-1 overall. They now have a huge test coming their way as they host undefeated St. James. The Wildcats are the top-ranked team in Class 3A and coming off of a 34-13 victory over Lutcher.

The Tigers have not beaten St. James since the two teams became district counterparts in 2017.