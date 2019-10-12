LAKE CHARLES – The James E. Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center was filled to capacity with people chomping at the bit to see President Donald Trump live in person.

Trump held a rally in an effort to garner support for the Republicans running for public office.

The official capacity of the building is 7,450. While no official number for the event has been released the Fire Marshal’s Office had to turn people away once prior to the start of the event. The line stretched out a great distance with many people in line early Friday morning. All seats in the building were filled and there was very little standing room for the President’s visit.

Trump told the thousands in attendance to vote for one of the republican candidates for Governor.

Both of those candidates, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone joined President Trump on stage during the rally, where Trump wholeheartedly endorsed both of them as great choices for Governor.

Trump took sitting Governor John Bel Edwards to task for tax hikes in Louisiana. Trump called Edwards a “liberal democrat”, and repeatedly suggested that Edwards was a pawn for the democrat party.

Publicly, Edwards has spoken positively about President Trump. However, Trump claims that Edwards only does so in public.

Trump said: “John Bel Edwards said that he likes me in public, but he talks bad about me behind my back. I have friends of mine that know him, and they tell me that he talks bad about me behind my back.”

The President went on the offensive towards the democrats throughout the event, claiming that Democrats are trying to take away guns from citizens, drive the country to socialism, and to weaken the military.

Trump did not shy away from the controversy surrounding his pending impeachment proceedings. Instead, he referred to it as “another witch hunt.”

“The Democrats are still trying to overturn your votes, and overturn the most spectacular election of all time,” Trump said in reference to the 2016 Presidential Election.

He referred to the impeachment as “bulls***”, and continued to attack his potential 2020 opponents.

Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden, referring to him as “Sleepy Joe.” Trump continued to raise questions about Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in the Ukraine, claiming that Hunter has no knowledge of the gas industry.

Despite this alleged lack of knowledge, Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma from 2014 to 2019.

Trump and his supporters have since implied that he only got that position due to corruption on the part of the former Vice President.

Trump said, “How does Hunter make $3 million a year, when he doesn't even know what a gas can looks like?”

Trump referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas”, in reference to her past claims of tribal heritage. Last year, Warren apologized for those claims after a DNA test revealed she had minuscule Native American DNA.

Trump reignited the flames of that controversy stating: “I would much rather have the real Pocahontas in charge. That would be much better.”

In reference to Senator Bernie Sanders recent heart attack, Trump wished Sanders well, while also acknowledging their differences.

“All I’ve got to say is get well soon Bernie,” said Trump. “That’s the only time you’ll hear me say something nice about him.”

Of all of his potential future opponents in the 2020 election, Trump said that Warren seemed the most likely to be the Democratic Nominee. However, Trump repeatedly expressed throughout the event that he feels he is going to win the election regardless.

Trump stated throughout the event the many things he loved about Louisiana. He praised Louisiana citizens for their support of law enforcement. At one point during the event, police had to remove a man who was causing a disturbance during the rally. As they removed him from the building Trump said: “That’s what I love about Louisiana. Your cops work quick.” He once again emphasized his appreciation for law enforcement stating “cops love Trump, and let me tell you, Trump loves cops.”

Outside of politics, Trump shared the stage with the 2019 Little League World Series Champions from River Ridge, Louisiana. Trump congratulated the team on all of their success and said that he believed many of the players could play in the major leagues someday.

Throughout the rally, Trump made many statements that caught the attention of the raucous crowd. He claimed that he has and will continue to strengthen the U.S. Military. Trump said: “Our troops will have everything they need to defend our country.”

In the medical realm, Trump stated that he is working to lower healthcare costs in contrast to the Affordable Care Act also known as “ObamaCare.” In an unexpected statement, Trump also claimed that the cure for AIDS was “ten years away.”

In what was perhaps the most memorable line of the night, Trump said: “Together we will defeat socialism, and put a man on the face of the moon.”