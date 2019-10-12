Kinder got out to a quick start and stayed ahead to pick up its first district win of the season.

Rosepine pulled within a score but the Yellowjackets claimed the 42-26 win Friday night at Rosepine High School.

"We started off slow in the first few drives," Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said. "We couldn't get it going in the passing or running game. We got down 14-0 and finally scored on our third drive. We were pretty much-playing catch up the rest of the night."

The loss drops Rosepine to 2-4 on the year and 0-1 in district play, but Ducote says he likes the progressions his team is making.

"We are getting better by the week," Ducote said. "We didn't play great defensively, but Kinder had a lot to do with that. Each week, we've gotten better. This week, offensively, we make great strides from the week before to Friday night."

Kinder got out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter with rushing touchdowns by Skyler Leckeit.

However, the Eagles gained some momentum late in the half, scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:15 on runs by Grant Ducote to trail 21-12 at the break.

Rosepine opened up the half with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Frey to Josh Cummings to pull within 3.

"We have to get a little more consistent here and there," Ducote said. "Besides the first two drives and our last drive when they knew had to throw it, we played really well."

Kinder answered with another touchdown run, but the Eagles responded with another touchdown pass by Frey to make it 28-26 at the 1:23 mark of the third quarter.

Frey went 18-for-33 with 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss.

"He showed great poise, and I've always said that Ethan is a very accurate quarterback," Ducote said, "He was last night. He threw the ball into some tight spots and made some great throws. He kept us moving downfield. He's getting better by the week with his reads. If you would have told me that we would have had over 400 yards of offense and no turnovers, and we got beat, I would have told you there was no way."

The Yellowjackets added two more scores in the fourth quarter and kept Rosepine out of the endzone to claim the win.

Ducote led Rosepine on the ground with 138 yards on 30 carries, and Cummings caught three passes for 95 yards.

The Eagles take on Vinton next week at home, which are fresh off a 42-20 win over Pickering.

"They do some great things offensively, so it's going to be an interesting match up," Ducote said. "We're going to have to work on getting a little more consistent upfront, because we had some blocking assignment missed. We're working on that each week."