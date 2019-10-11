The pursuit of combat sports takes passion and intense discipline. A young man from Lake Charles is looking to get a big win when he makes his return to the MMA cage. Patrick Richard will be fighting in Biloxi Mississippi on November 2 for Gulf Coast Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Gulf Coast MMA is run by it’s CEO James “Razor” Sharp. Sharp is a DeRidder native who had a successful career as an MMA fighter, and now promotes MMA shows around the country.

Richard is coming off of a tough loss to Carlos Munaretto at Fury Fighting Championship back in August. Richard expressed that he was nervous during the fight because it was his first fight in his hometown of Lake Charles.

“My last fight was against a tough opponent, and I ended up losing by unanimous decision. That was my first fight, and I feel I'm a way better fighter than I showed in that fight. It was just different being in the cage in front of your hometown. I honestly wasn’t expecting it to affect me the way it did,” Richard said.

“I was really hesitant and I overthought everything. Now that I have that experience and I know what to expect I’ll be a lot more comfortable in there this time.”

Richard trains at Performance Evolution Gym in Lake Charles under Josh Quayhagen. Quayhagen is an accomplished professional fighter himself, has headlined events for top promotions like Bellator MMA.

Richard spoke about the talented fighters that train at Performance Evolution. Many of them will be joining him on the card in Biloxi.

“We got some rising stars, and high-level guys in there, We’ve got the GCMMA light heavyweight and flyweight champs Ethan Leblanc and Donzeill Marshall. We also have my boys Austin Soileau and Bralan Jackson all on the card with me.”

Richard noted that his training has been intense, and he feels optimistic about his performance in this next fight.

“Training has been great, and I feel like I’ve gotten one hundred times better since my last fight,” Richard said.

“I’ve really been working on letting my hands go a lot more and being more comfortable in the pocket. I’m also playing with different movements and footwork, as well as being a lot more aggressive.”

Richard said that he was ready for a “three-round war” on Nov. 2. For more information on Gulf Coast MMA check out their official Facebook Page.