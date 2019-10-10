Cassidy introduced the legislation awarding Steve Gleason the Congressional Gold Medal and was a leader in shepherding the effort through Congress.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced last month that the design for Steve Gleason's Congressional Gold Medal has been completed. He is working with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to finalize a date for Gleason to receive his medal that the U.S. Capitol. The ceremony will likely be in 2020.

Gleason personally worked with the Congressional Gold Medal Committee on the design. The medal will be forged by the U.S. Mint. The front shows Gleason in his New Orleans Saints jersey triumphantly raising his fist in the air. The back shows an alpine forest and stream with a mountain in the background, a nod to his native state of Washington, along with the words "Keep Exploring."

"Steve deserves the award. He is a representative not just of himself but of the entire community of Americans who overcome adversity to make something positive out of something that could be terrible," said Dr. Cassidy.

Contributed by the Office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.