A third suspect in the killing of Joshua Brown in Dallas is still at large.

Thaddeus Green is a native of Central Louisiana, and is from Alexandria. Green allegedly murdered Brown in Dallas last Friday in what the Dallas Police Department has referred to as a drug deal gone wrong.

The other two suspects were Michael and Jaquerious Mitchell, of Marksville. They have since been apprehended by the authorities. Michael Mitchell was arrested by federal deputy marshals Tuesday night in Marksville.

Jacquerious Mitchell, is currently in critical condition at a Dallas hospital, after he was allegedly shot by Brown during the incident.

Joshua Brown’s killing came shortly after he testified in the controversial case of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. He was murdered two days after Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the killing of her upstairs neighbor Botham Jean.

Brown was a key witness during the trial, and his death has resulted in individuals on social media claiming that there was a connection between his participation in the trial and his murder. However, authorities in the Dallas area have stated that early evidence suggests Brown’s death was unrelated to the Guyger trial, and his death was the result of a botched drug deal.

Brown’s whereabouts are unknown and anyone who sees him or has information about his location is advised to contact the authorities immediately.