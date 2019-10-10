Sheriff Stassi further reports that additional arrests will be forthcoming.

Sheriff Brett Stassi reports that three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on September 28 in Plaquemine.

Jaquon Bosly, 1/27/01, of Maggio Street in White Castle, was arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder.

Terrell Jones, 3/13/01, of WW Harleaux Street in Plaquemine, was arrested for principal to attempted 2nd degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and obstruction of justice.

A juvenile suspect was also arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder.

Sheriff Stassi further reports that additional arrests will be forthcoming.

