A crew of 10 teachers, a counselor, a grad coach and a career coach from St. Amant High spent the day "on the other side of the levee" in Convent Thursday, Sept. 12 to investigate the range of career opportunities and businesses associated with the Mississippi River.

The teachers participated in the day of learning sponsored by RiverWorks Discovery as part of the school's ongoing efforts to learn more about job possibilities that await our students.

Teachers plan to bring back information about jobs ranging from deckhands, environmental engineers and logistics specialists to marine surveyors, boat pilots and equipment operators. They also learned much about essential skills employers value in employees, including: work ethic, adaptability, willingness to learn, punctuality, dependability and maintaining a drug-free lifestyle.

Teacher Kadee Dupuis said the experience was exciting and gives her a new perspective when discussing career possibilities with students. "It's a whole new world out there," she said. "I never knew this all existed. There are so many opportunities in our region for our students."

STA is planning more career connection field trip experiences for our teachers this year. If your company would like to host any of our fabulous educators to discuss the demands of today's workforce and how we can best prepare our students, please let us know by emailing Angela.Boudreaux@apsb.org.

Contributed by St. Amant High School