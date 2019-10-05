

Singer native and Nashville recording artist Gyth Rigdon will headline a big event in Southwest Louisiana.

Rigdon will be in Lacassine on November 10 at Bayou Rum’s Veteran’s Day Celebration.

Locals will remember Rigdon from his spectacular run on the hit NBC singing competition The Voice.

In a roller coaster of a season, Rigdon finished as the runner up. 10 million people watched him when he made his debut on the show, and millions more followed his journey throughout the season.

Rigdon is no stranger to patriotic performances. He has stated on numerous occasions his deep love and appreciation for those who dedicate their lives to defending their country. In a memorable performance from his time on The Voice, Rigdon covered Lee Greenwood’s iconic hit “God Bless The U.S.A.”

Rigdon’s popularity has continued to rise as he has traveled and performed for fans all over the country. Along with the event in Lacassine, Rigdon’s schedule seems to be filling up as he will soon take his music on the high seas.

He was recently announced to be a guest on the Carolina Country Music Cruise in November. The cruise has a star-studded list of top names including Cole Swindell, Joe Diffie, Craig Morgan and Lee Brice.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Bayou Rum Distillery and Events Center in Lacassine. Tickets for adults are $25. Tickets for children between the ages of 6-17 are $10 and children ages five and below get in free of charge. The gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at bayourum.com