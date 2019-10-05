DeRidder's defense held Iowa in check, but the Dragons struggled to finish off drives.

DeRidder committed four turnovers in its 13-3 loss to Iowa Thursday night at home.

"We have to be more consistent," DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley said. "Defensively, offensively and the kicking game, we play real well in spots. We have to do a good job of putting a whole game together across the board.

"Right now, offensively, we haven't been able to put points on the board. We'll move the ball well and then shoot ourselves in the foot with a penalty or a turnover. It's just the little things. We have to treat every play like it's the most important one."

The Dragons took the lead on a 25-yard field goal by Jose Mijares at the 9:35 mark of the second quarter.

The Yellowjackets got on the board in the second quarter with a 65-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-3 lead into the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, Iowa running back Tyrone Brass ran in a 14-yard touchdown with just 1:32 left on the clock to put the game away.

"It was 7-3 with 4 minutes to play, and we had the ball at midfield," Parmley said. "We had our chances. We just couldn't put it together last night."

Jalyn Thurman led DeRidder 116 rushing yards on 17 carries, and quarterback KJ Gooden went 13-for-23 for 88 yards and two picks.

"We have to do a better job of ball security," Parmley said. "It's a huge part of the ball game. Our defense was playing well, then they got a big pass play on us. That goes back to being consistent as a team."

The Dragons (3-2) kick off district play next week against Bolton (3-1) on the road.

"We have to get the train back on the tracks," Parmley said. "We have to push the reset button right now and realize the first five weeks are over. We have another six-game season ahead of us. We are going to be excited about it and play our best football when it matters most."