DRY CREEK – After his first win as head coach at East Beauregard, Ronnie Simmons continues to look forward and keep building.

The Trojans will attempt to make it two in a row at 7 p.m. Friday night against Gueydan at home.

"We are just going to have to sustain some drives and not turn the ball over, because they do have a pretty good offense," Simmons said. "If we just can play keep away from them, we have a shot.

The win came against Elton, where the defense held the Indians to just 8 points.

"They have athletes and had some guys that were scary," Simmons said. "I think we just swarmed to the ball. We didn't just let one guy get a tackle. We had guys all over him. The first drive, we didn't do that. We picked up the tempo and intensity."

Gueydan is averaging just under 10 points game, but Simmons thinks its balance could give his team problems.

"They are probably 60-40 run," he said. "They run some crazy formations, and on defense, we have to line up correctly. If we line up correctly, we should be in good shape."

East Beauregard did not have a runner over 100 yards last week in the win but had three over 50 yards. Simmons says it could be any of his running backs – Carter Cooley, Jackson Lewis, Jacob Gimnich or Kane Atkinson.

"We don't go in any game with any goals, as far as yards go," he said. "We just take what the defense gives us. Sometimes, a guy will have the hot hand, and some games, it's four or five guys."

The Trojans went winless in the non-district contests but are looking at their district schedule with a different view.

"We just think of it as a second season," Simmons said. "The first part of the season, we played bigger schools, but we've been preaching that this is a new season. We have to stay focused and take it week-by-week.

"It's nice to play schools our size. Some of the issues we had, like depth, the teams we are now playing have those problems, too. They don't have four or five guys to throw in any time."