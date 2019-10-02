The Beauregard Daily News and Leesville Daily Leader published a story on September 22 about quotewizard.com claiming that Louisiana had some of the worst roads and bridges in the country.

The study ranked Louisiana’s infrastructure as the ninth worst infrastructure in the country. The Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association has since responded to quotewizard.com’s findings.

He added that elected officials need to face reality on these problems, and should have honest conversations with voters. Perret said: "We are $14 billion beyond the point of pretending that a little belt-tightening is going to fix this."

The study by quotewizard.com lists the following points as key facts found in their official research based on data from the Federal Highway Administration:

25% of Louisiana roads are in poor condition.

It cost $624 per driver in Louisiana due to poor roads, the 18th-highest in the nation.

14% of the bridges in Louisiana are structurally deficient, the 7th-highest percentage.

22% of the allocated highway budget is spent on road repairs.

Adam Johnson is an analyst for the website who put together this new study. In the report, Johnson offers up a solution for states with failing infrastructure.

“From our analysis, we found a high percentage of states that used more money on expansion rather than road repair, tended to have worse infrastructure than states that did the opposite,” said Johnson. “Louisiana spends well below the national average on-road repairs, and seems to spend more on expansion.”

Perret further expressed his belief that apathy and inaction from elected have cost voters too much. He reiterated that politicians should focus on the long-neglected infrastructure, and speak honestly to voters.

"For decades, politicians have neglected our roads and bridges, and Louisiana citizens are literally paying the price through increased car repairs, lost time and wasted fuel sitting in traffic," Perret said. "Voters know it's going to cost money to fix our roads, and they're looking for candidates who will talk straight about the problem and the solution.”

To read their full response log on to louisianagoodroads.org.