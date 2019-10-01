The latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association high-school football polls are out, and two Ascension Parish teams moved up a spot in their respective class.

The latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association high-school football polls are out, and two Ascension Parish teams moved up a spot in their respective class.

In Class 5A, East Ascension made the move from No. 9 to No. 8, following their 42-41 home victory over Warren Easton, who was the eighth-ranked team in Class 4A.

The Spartans have now won back-to-back games, and they're 3-1 overall.

This week, they'll go on the road to face undefeated St. Charles, who is the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A.

Ranked ahead of East Ascension are: John Curtis (1), Catholic (2), West Monroe (3), Rummel (4), Acadiana (5), Haughton (6) and Alexandria (7).

In Class 1A, Ascension Catholic moved up a spot, despite having a week-four bye. The Bulldogs are now ranked second in the division, only behind Calvary Baptist, who moved down from Class 2A this season.

Ascension Catholic's ascent in the poll was due to top-ranked Southern Lab's Friday loss to Central.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 overall. On Thursday, they'll host Central Catholic. Central Catholic is 1-2 and ranked 15th in Class 1A.

After Ascension Catholic, Southern Lab, Oak Grove and Vermillion Catholic round out the rest of the division's top five.