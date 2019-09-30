"The lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives."

I recognize the voice right away, Jesus!

It was just before 7 a.m. when awoken with a sense of urgency behind the command: It is time to get up! Never taking for granted how I was allowed to experience another day, quickly I rose in a posture of thanksgiving and began praising his holy name in song, "Worthy is He."

"God is spirit, and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth."

It is a blessing when you and I can awaken each day to witness a beautiful sunrise. I am always reminded someone did not wake up this morning.

It is customary of me to inquire of the lord what he would want me to share with you. In every area of life, include the lord. He directs the path of the righteous.

"The lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives."

His reply: Tell them I am coming soon!

"As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark, and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man."

There are those who are skeptical (having doubt) of the coming of the Messiah, even going as far as questioning the existence of heaven and hell. Eternity is a long time to spend separated from God. Be not deceived by the enemy. His imminent return is true and heaven and hell is real.

"For the Son of Man is going to come in his father's glory with his angels, and then he will reward each person according to what he has done."

The rewards awaiting the believers in Christ, when we stand before the lord to give account of our life is given at the Beamer Seat, otherwise described as the Judgment Seat of Christ. This is when you and I will be judged and awarded by Christ for the works we have or have not done on his behalf within the earth.

"Anyone who builds on that foundation may use a variety of materials — gold, silver, jewels, wood, hay, or straw. But on the judgment day, fire will reveal what kind of work each builder has done. The fire will show if a person's work has any value. If the work survives, that builder will receive a reward. But if the work is burned up, the builder will suffer great loss. The builder will be saved, but like someone barely escaping through a wall of flames."

Set not your heart upon this earth for it is not your home. Where Christ is seated at the right hand of the father is home for you and me.

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."

Seek the lord while he still can be found.

"If anyone is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his father's glory with the holy angels."

You are precious to God, and he loves you very much.

Will you accept him into your heart today?

To make sure you will be heaven bound to be with our lord and family for eternity, a relationship with the son of God must be established. There is no other way to the father but through the son. When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is lord" and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

Bible references: John 4:24; Psalm 37:23; Matthew 24:37-39; Matthew 16:27; 1 Corinthians 3:12-15; John 14:1-3; Mark 8:38. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

Contributing Writer Edith Nevis can be reached at 985-857-2200 or at edith.nevis@houmatoday.com