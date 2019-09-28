Grand Lake got out to a hot start, and Merryville could not overcome the early deficit.

The Panthers found success on the ground, but the Grand Lake passing attack led the Hornets to a 46-20 win Friday night.

"They are noted for their running, and they did a good job of it," Merryville head coach Randy Jones said. "We tried to stop the option, and they got outside on us a couple of times. Where they really hurt us was in the passing game. They had several touchdown passes. Our guys were there but didn't make the plays. It's just one of those deals that we're still working on."

Julian Hamilton had a big night for Merryville, rushing for 161 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

"We've been waiting on him to have a breakout game," Jones said. "Both of our backs are really, really good. When they stacked up on Cam'ron (Williams), which is a smart thing to do, the other guy has to step up and run the ball well. He did that last night. Our interior line blocked well, and Cam'ron was unselfish and did a good job blocking."

Grand Lake (4-0, 1-0) went up 21-0 in the first quarter, but the Panthers (1-3, 0-1) cut into the lead with a 1-yard touchdown from Blaise Duncan and a 49-yard score from Hamilton to make it 27-14 at the break.

"At the end of the first quarter, I told the guys that there is a lot of football left to be played," Jones said. "In the second quarter, we played really well, offensively and defensively."

The Hornets put up a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to break the game open.

Merryville added a touchdown in the fourth on a 1-yard keeper by Duncan, but Grand Lake held on to the win.

Williams ran for 54 yards on 22 carries, and Duncan threw for 118 yards on 5-of-11 passing.

The Panthers are back at it Thursday night as they host Elton.

"Elton is an athletic team," Jones said. "They are 0-4, but their record is not indicative of the type of players they have. We have our work cut out for us. We have to sure up some things on defense and continue to improve on offense."