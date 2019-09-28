Going head-to-head with one of the top teams in Class 3A, South Beauregard made too many mistakes against Iota.

The Knights led early, but the Bulldog offense made big plays to pick up the 42-14 win.

South Beauregard had two players with over 100 rushing yards – Colby Hollier and Jackson LeBouef.

Hollier had 125 yards on 22 carries, and LeBouef put up 102 yards on 19 carries.

Knight running back Jaydon Derouen gave his team an early lead with a 5-yard touchdown, but Iota tied it up with an 80-yard run by Tyrone Charlot in the first quarter.

Four of Iota's touchdowns came on scores over 20 yards.

After the Charlot touchdown, the Bulldogs began to roll, scoring 35 straight points to lead 42-7.

South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler said his guys missed too many tackles and had too many misalignments, leading to the Iota scores.

LeBouef added a touchdown in the fourth, but the deficit was too large.

South Beauregard (2-2) will have to regroup as it takes on Class 4A Tioga (4-0) Thursday night at home.