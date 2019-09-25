Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, George was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

On September 16, 2019, Christopher George of 11081 Conner Rd. Geismar, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution. George was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joni Buquoi, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2017 domestic related incident.

On December 23, 2017, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Geismar residence in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complaint. Deputies learned that Christopher George traveled to the residence to look for a female subject. George kicked in the door of the residence and continued searching for the female subject. After learning that the individual in question was no longer present inside the residence, George fled the area. A warrant of arrest was issued for George, who was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

On April 24, 2018, corrections officers inside the Ascension Parish Detention Center observed a prison jumpsuit hanging over a cell obstructing the view of officers. Officers entered the cell and observed inmate George attempting to get rid of contraband. George was subsequently charged in connection with this incident.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, George was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23 rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.