During the regularly scheduled school board meeting on September 17, there was a lot to be thankful for.

The first meeting item involved a donation from Hughes Insurance for the Ascension high schools. Each check is intended to go toward the schools' Jamborees in anticipation of football season.

Following the check presentation, the Speech and Language Department was recognized for winning the Louisiana Speech-Language-Hearing Association's Public School Program of the Year Award for 2019.

"The collaborative work of this team serves to support and grow the children of our parish," Ms. Lynn Hathaway said. "And their efforts exemplify our core values."

Among those recognized was Ms. Becky Fritchie. She was recognized for her contribution toward aerospace education. Fritchie teaches at Spanish Lake Primary where her strides in education have earned her honors at the state and regional levels.

After attending a space camp in 2017, Fritchie joined the Civil Air Patrol where she gained access and information to better educate her students. If you're a student in Fritchie's class you can expect to participate in hands-on activities and learn about computer science and programming.

"In addition to school implementation of the aerospace curriculum, she began an after-school program where students were able to participate in a variety of S.T.E.M. aerospace activities to increase the impact on the school and the community," Ms. Elizabeth Stafford said.

Following presentations, the Ascension Economic Development Corporation staff introduced Reagent Chemical and Research Incorporated, as an existing manufacturer that is considering expanding their facility in Geismar.

Among consent agenda items was the approval of two out-of-state field trips for St. Amant High School.