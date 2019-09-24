Mr. Shirley Smith is a lifelong resident of DeRidder. Shirley was born in May of 1943 and is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Herman Smith. He is married to Jewel Smith and is the father to 3 children, Damon, Laurie and Kevin. Shirley has 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Shirley, a DeRidder high school graduate of 1962 was an outstanding football player for the Dragons football team. Since graduating from high school Shirley and other Alumni have formed the “Ole’ Dragons” Football club. This group of past players are loyal and very dedicated mentors for the up and coming Dragon football teams. They given many hours of support.

After high school Shirley went on to further his education at Northwestern State University of Natchitoches until 1964. Afterwards Shirley and his father, Herman went into the oil business, Smith & Sons Oil. 30 years of oil business they also owned and operated a grocery store together. Shirley retired from this way of life in 1996.

Although retired from the oil and grocery business you could still find Shirley dedicating time to the Beauregard Parish School Board as a bus driver. Shirley drove a bus for 27 years before retiring in 1999.

Only to think of retirement he continued onto another adventure as a car salesman for CBG Auto in DeRidder. Finally, retirement came in 2012.

Mr. Shirley Smith has been an active member of the Beauregard Parish Community all of his life. He loved the DeRidder Riding Club and was an active member from 1968-1995. He served as president for 5 years. He is still a lifelong member. Shirley was a member of the Jaycees 1965-1974 and served as their Vice President 1970-1971.

Shirley and wife Jewel are dedicated attendees of Grace Church, DeRidder, La.

The Beauregard Parish Fair Parade recognizes Shirley Smith as the 2019 Grand Marshall. Shirley started riding his horse in the parade in 1968. He and his family carried the United States flag and the Louisiana state flag that was donated by James Armes and John Smith since 1975 until present time. Shirley has been actively organizing the Beauregard Parish Fair horse’s line up for 29 years. The Beauregard Parish Fair would like to thank Shirley Smith for his years of dedication and support. You have been an amazing part of our organization. “BPFA”