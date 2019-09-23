Questions on the submission process and requirements can be emailed to Alexis.Rixner@la.gov. CPRA will also hold five public meetings starting at 6 p.m. on the project solicitation process: Oct. 3 - Plaquemine - Bayou Sorrel Library - 33415 Highway 75.

Monday, September 16 the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced it will begin accepting proposals for specific projects in the Atchafalaya River Basin in anticipation of its Atchafalaya Basin Program Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2021.

CPRA will accept proposals from various sources including academia, parish governments, elected officials, agencies, non-governmental organizations, landowners, businesses, industry, and the general public. Project nominations should include an explanation of the project need, how it addresses that need, the project location, and the specific features of the project.

Proposed projects must be submitted to CPRA by November 1, 2019. Submissions will be accepted in PDF format emailed to coastal@la.gov or mailed to:

Atchafalaya Basin Program Annual Plan

P.O. Box 44027

Baton Rouge, La. 70804

Project guidelines and formatting criteria may be found at http://coastal.la.gov/atchafalaya-basin-program/. Questions on the submission process and requirements can be emailed to Alexis.Rixner@la.gov. CPRA will also hold five public meetings starting at 6 p.m. on the project solicitation process:

Oct. 3 - Plaquemine - Bayou Sorrel Library - 33415 Highway 75.

Projects will be screened on the basis of (1) consistency with Coastal Master Plan objectives and principles; (2) geographic areas with issues of water quality, sedimentation and public access; (3) non-duplication of submissions previously turned down, unless justifiable in light of changing conditions, and (4) adequate information with sufficient detail for thorough evaluation. Note that detailed cost and land area estimates are not required for each project type.

