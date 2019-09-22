Former Merryville Reserve Officer James R. Harrison has received new charges in the wake of his arrest on Friday for the alleged rape of a 16 year old juvenile victim.

Harrison was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of Second Degree Rape (Forcible Rape), five counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile Involving CDS, one count of Simple Assault, and one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Narcotic.



According to the Merryville Police Department, Harrison has since received new charges.

The Beauregard Daily News received the following statement from the Merryville Police Department:

"Chief Thompson of the Merryville Police Department would like to address the community and advise them, that on September 22, 2019, at approximately 2:20pm, Assistant Chief Josh Foster and Officer Ty Helton arrived at the Vernon Parish jail. Once there, they advised James R. Harrison that he was also under arrest for four counts of Unauthorized use of Moveable’s, stemming from the investigation conducted by the Vernon Parish Sheriffs office where Harrison was arrested. During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that Harrison had unauthorized equipment and uniforms in his possession which he should not have had. A hold was placed on Harrison for Merryville Police Department. Upon his release from VPSO he will be transported to the Beauregard Parish jail to be booked on these charges.

Chief Thompson would also like the community to know that prior to Harrisons employment a background check was complete, he was required to psychological Testing which is required through the MVPD hiring process. He completed the application process just as all other employees are required to do. Chief Thompson would also like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s office and the Leesville Police Department for their assistance with this matter as well as to thank them for the job they did to bring this to light and bring Harrison to justice.

At no time will a crime of this magnitude be tolerated, especially by a reserve officer or any other officer of the law, they to will be brought to justice just as in this case."

Harrison remains in the VPSO jail, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.