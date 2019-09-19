Both Robinsons allegedly submitted false claims and forged injury claims with AFLAC Insurance Co., alleging short-term disability.

An investigation into the filing of fraudulent medical bills led to the arrest of two Iberville Parish residents this week.

Troopers arrested Whylithia Robinson, 39, and Richard Robinson, 43, on Sept. 11 following the investigation by the Louisiana State Police, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz.

Both Robinsons allegedly submitted false claims and forged injury claims with AFLAC Insurance Co., alleging short-term disability.

Richard Robinson was also accused of submitting a false injury claim in which he alleged he sustained injuries in a crash on Sept. 13, 2017.

During the investigation, troopers were able to confirm that Richard Robinson submitted fraudulent claims to AFLAC.

Whylithia Robinson was booked into the Iberville Parish Prison on 18 charges of insurance fraud, 35 counts of forgery and one count of felony theft.

LSP investigators collaborated with the state Department of Insurance, local judicial officials and the Office of the Attorney General to sift through evidence prior to the arrest.

The Insurance Fraud Unit has field offices located throughout the state in which Troopers investigate various types of insurance fraud cases such as staged crashes, "jump-in" crashes, fraudulent injury claims, worker's compensation fraud, forged medical records, and inflated property claims.

The public plays an integral role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is strongly urged to report criminal or suspicious activity, Scrantz said.