Sheriff Candidate Jose R. Chapa II filed a complaint with the DeRidder Police Department in reference to a traffic stop his friend was involved with on July 26.

The stop occurred when a citizen called the DeRidder Police Department about a reckless driving incident.

When the officer made the stop he allegedly talked to the driver about the upcoming Beauregard Parish Sheriff election. The driver allegedly had a Jose R. Chapa II bumper sticker on their vehicle.

It was confirmed that the conversation did indeed happen, however no details of the conversation were confirmed. When the driver told Chapa about the incident, Chapa filed the complaint with the DPD.

The DPD has announced that they have concluded its investigation into the matter and have found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The officer and the driver were interviewed by the DPD as part of the investigation and a surveillance video from the gas station was obtained.

The police department has stated to the media that from the video the conversation appeared to be consensual and not an argument.

It was noted that the officer’s body camera was malfunctioning, and there is no audio from the eight-minute conversation.

In the event of a malfunction, officers are required by policy to record audio as an alternative. The officer has received a letter of reprimand for not recording any audio during the stop.