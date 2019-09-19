Members of the Kisatchie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution officially kicked off “Constitution Week 2019” at the Beauregard Museum on Tuesday at the official bell ringing ceremony.

Judge Martha O’Neal joined in on the festivities officially ringing the bell and marking the beginning of “Constitution Week.”

The public gathered at the Beauregard Museum where the DeRidder High School Colorguard presented the colors for the event. Once the bell was rung, a reception was held inside the museum.

Congressman Mike Johnson provided “Pocket Constitutions” for those in attendance at the museum. Johnson could not be present at the event but wished to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Constitution and support the DAR.

“Constitution Week” is observed annually September 17-23. According to the national DAR organization’s website, the observance was started by members in 1955.

The goals of the Constitution Week are to “emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution; inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life; and to encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.”

The Kisatchie chapter has been in DeRidder for over four decades. Members first organized in 1975.