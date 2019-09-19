A complaint has been filed against candidate for Beauregard Parish Sheriff candidate Jose R. Chapa II regarding his testimony during hearing last month.

District Attorney James R. Lestage has announced that a complaint was filed against Chapa and that the District Attorney’s office will assess the complaint.

“I’ve received a complaint and am looking into the factual details and evidence,” Lestage told the Beauregard Daily News. “I have a certified copy of the trial transcript from the court and a list of allegations that will be examined”

The complaint is in reference to false statements allegedly made by Chapa during a hearing held on August 18. During the hearing the plaintiffs attempted to have Chapa removed from the ballot.

The plaintiffs attempted to prove that Chapa did not meet the domicile requirements to run for sheriff.

However, much of their evidence could not be authenticated. Chapa has insisted that he has met the qualifications and been consistently domiciled in Beauregard Parish.

Judge Kerry Anderson presided over the hearing and stated in the courtroom that the plaintiffs had not met the burden of proof and that there was a lack of sufficient evidence to prove their claim.

The Beauregard Daily News will have more updates on the District Attorney’s investigation of this complaint as they become available.

Chapa currently remains on the ballot and is running against John Gott, Mark Herford, Jim Jacobsen, and Robert Moreland. The election will take place on October 12.