Horace J Arceneaux 100

On July 31, 2019, Horace J. Arceneaux, a WWII veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday. A party was held in his honor at Oak Grove Community Center.

Cram The Van

The Arc of East Ascension needs personal goods for the annual Cram The Van personal needs drive. Address: 1122 S.E. Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, LA. Call 225-621-2000 for more information. Benefits individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Needs: Depends adult underwear, towels, bedding, detergent, soap, oral hygiene, paper towels, dishwashing liquid, baby wipes, tissue paper, band-aids/first aid supplies, cleaning supplies, deodorant (m/f), flushable wipes, bottled water, kleenex.

ACA Candidates Forums

Ascension Council on Aging, Inc. is holding a candidates' forum at the Gonzales Senior Center, 526 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales, LA on September 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All candidates for Parish President, Parish Council, Sheriff, State Senate District 2, State Representative-58 & 88 District and Parish Council have been invited to speak to senior citizens and hand out campaign literature.

Volunteers Wanted

Volunteer Ascension is looking for volunteers for this year's Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival. To sign up go to https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/balloonsandboucherie. For more info or any questions call the office at 225-644-7655.

Calling all witches!

Dust off your broom, straighten your hat and oil the chains on that old bike. Ascension's first Witches Ride will be October 26 at 10 a.m. along Irma Blvd in Gonzales. Our route will take us down Irma, through Park Vista and back again. Lunch will be provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association. This silly, spooky fundraiser for Relay for Life of Ascension 2020, benefiting American Cancer Society, will kick-off our 20th year of raising funds to fight cancer in our community. Please contact Kari Millet at karidesha@gmail.com with any questions. Kari is a 10 year breast cancer survivor, graduate of East Ascension High and lifelong resident of Ascension Parish. She serves on the planning committee for Relay for Life of Ascension. Kari will tell you that she relays not just for herself, but for the many family and friends who she has lost to cancer and for all of her pink sisters who battle breast cancer. Special thanks to Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Chief of Police Sherman Jackson and Fire Chief Tracey Normand for supporting this inaugural event that is popular all over the state and country. Let's have a wicked ride for a great cause!

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bankwill distribute food on Saturday, September 21, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Plants for Birds Sale Event

On Sunday, September 22 from 1 – 5 p.m. the Baton Rouge Audubon Society is offering a Plants for Birds Sale and Event at White Oak Estate and Gardens located at 17660 George O’Neal Rd. in Baton Rouge. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about and purchase beautiful native plants that help shelter and feed the many birds that spend at least part of each year in Louisiana. Bird experts will also be on hand sharing information about what plantings will attract the birds you would like to see in your own yard. Admission is free. There will be four lectures, tabling by several groups including Audubon Louisiana, and complimentary refreshments provided by the event host, Chef John Folse. To pre-register visit BRAudubon.org. For more information call 225-768-0820.

St. Philip Baptist Appointment

St. Philip and Evening Star Baptist Church would cordially like to invite you to share with us on the installation of our newly appointed minister, Rev. Adam Wiggins. It will be held on September 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Labadieville, La. at St. Philip Baptist Church. So please come out and share with us on this grand celebration.

Ascension GOP Roundtable

Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, will be the Keynote Speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, September 19, 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales. Cost for the lunch is $22.00 (Choice of three entrees), collected at the door (checks and cash preferred, but we are prepared to except credit cards). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com.

Change Makers Become Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Louisiana East unites the best experiences in outdoor adventure, camping and cookie program with programming in STEM and more. Recruitment: Monday September 23 at 6:30 p.m.--ascension library dutchtown branch--13278 highway 73, geismar, la. For more information, contact chelsea grant, 225-364-3293 or cgrant@gsle.org or go to gsle.org/join to start the fun!

Marian Icon Prayer Service, Family Dinner

Sponsored by Knights of Columbus St. Theresa of Avila Council 2657 Friday, October 18, 2019. Prayer Service: 6:00-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner. Where: Columbus Club Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Why: Honor our Blessed Mother as depicted in the Icon. Our Lady help of persecuted Christians and raise awareness and funds to aid Catholic Christians persecuted, displaced, and being resettled in Erbil and Karamles, Iraq. Who: everyone is invited. How: buy tickets at K of C Councils or parish offices in Gonzales, St. Amant, Prairieville, St. Gabriel & Sorrento. Cost: tickets $7.00; children under 10 free; purchase tickets by October 14.

Free Child Seat Inspections

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and University Medical Center New Orleans will offer free child car seat inspections statewide from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 in conjunction with National Seat Check Saturday and Child Passenger Safety Week. Certified technicians will be available at specified locations to ensure that child safety seats are properly installed. They will also install safety seats that were donated to families in need with money raised by employees of Louisiana’s 147 SONIC Drive-In restaurants. Families requesting seats apply for the donation program in advance. Seat Check Saturday takes place on Sept. 21, Baton Rouge Police Department 9000 Airline Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806--9 a.m. - 12 p.m.