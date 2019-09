Ascension Catholic's Jai Williams is the parish Athlete of the Week.

This week's Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week is senior Jai Williams of Ascension Catholic.

In last week's 35-22 Bulldog victory over Riverside, Williams piled up 218 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Williams also consistently made big stops on defense as he helped his team improve to 2-0.