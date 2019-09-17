Shaquille Oneal Deandre Levi of 3540 State Road, Batchelor, La., was charged with two counts of illegal possession of stolen things on September 12, 2019.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Commission arrested a Pointe Coupee Parish man who is accused of possession of two stolen championship rodeo saddles valued at more than $3,000.

Shaquille Oneal Deandre Levi of 3540 State Road, Batchelor, La., was charged with two counts of illegal possession of stolen things on September 12, 2019.

While at a livestock market, a LDAF brand inspector was given information about the alleged sale of stolen saddles. The inspector confirmed the two saddles were reported stolen to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Department on July 2, 2019. Upon further investigation, the inspector determined that Levi sold the two stolen saddles to a Beauregard Parish business.

According to state law, LDAF brand inspectors are commissioned officers with the authority to investigate livestock theft and farm-related crimes. Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, "Once we were notified of the alleged stolen property, our brand inspector quickly confirmed the theft, started working with other law enforcement and within two to three days, made an arrest and recovered the stolen property."

Levi was arrested in Vernon Parish. At this time, no bond has been set.

Further investigation on this matter is being conducted by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Department. The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Department and the Leesville Police Department.

Contributed by LDAF