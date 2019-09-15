The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending September 12 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

September 5

Mayeaux, Robert A, 48, 13136 DEAR ST. Maurepas, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Truitt, Dontravious, 29, 6630 SEIGEN VILLAGE, BATON ROUGE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Boudy, Michael D, 39, 715 N BULLION AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Ballard, Justin, 27, 30756 ABERDEEN, Denham Springs, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Simple Burglary (All Others)

White, Terrica, 40, 3645 BRYON AVE, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000

Smith, Cal, 65, 1867 GEASON ST, St. James, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Matthews, Brian, 31, 1630 N. 49TH STREET, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Melancon, Veronica, 41, 18664 BROUSSARD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, In For Court

Goldman, Derrick, 31, 2740 CAJUN DR, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Hilbert, Michael Thomas, Jr, 40, 17867 AIRLINE HWY lot 15, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Hazelton, Neil Ewin, Jr, 57, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD 2, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kinney, James C, 42, 13052 LEO LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders

Knowles, Andre, 56, 1204 MAGNOLIA CROSSING ST, GONZALES, Misrepresentation During Booking, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Passing a Vehicle on the Left, Reckless Operation, General Speed Law, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Violations of registration provisions, No Seat Belt, False Certificates

Reyes, Jacqueline Antoinett, 30, 38520 HWY 621, GONZALES, Simple Battery

Johnson, Kent, 56, 610 W SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bullock, Michael Cory, 37, 36457 C BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Martinez, Kandace Layne, 31, 12066 PETE GAUDIN RD, ST AMANT, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Maximum Speed Limit, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Graham, Rhonda, 43, 841 MEADOW GLEN AVE, Zachary, Theft less than $1,000, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Misrepresentation During Booking

September 6

King, Jack, 40, 40472 WILLIAM FICKLIN RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jones, Amanda Briana, 26, 41085 TALONWOOD DR, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Holmes, Jacob, 30, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, Paul, 61, 1318 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Battery of a Police Officer (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resistance, or Opposition

Fitzroy, George, 36, 1123 TOURO ST, NEW ORLEANS, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Mouton, Danny Ray, 39, 747 AGNES DR, Breaux Bridge, State Probation Violation

Davies, Jon Paul, 33, 315 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hill, Roderick Orlando, 34, 3770 TOLEDO RD 135, Jacksonville, FL, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Suc Moran, Salvador, 25, 122 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Child Desertion

Willems, Steven, 36, 38240 CHARLESTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

September 7

Thomassie, Rebecca, 26, 15041 SWEET PECAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Smith, Jessica, 34, 300 PECAN DR, St. Gabriel, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Hipp, Gregory, 56, 15041 SWEET PECAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Violations of Protective Orders

Bougere, Michael, 29, 407 MULBERRY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Bazile, Chase Michael, 35, 37313 HWY 74 142, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Warner, Lee Michael, 31, 7409 PRESCOTT, BATON ROUGE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Maher, Joseph Maher, 39, 11261 DENHAM RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Jupiter, Kentra Monique, 33, 242 DVILLE VILLAGE CIR, DONALDSONVILLE, Owner to Secure Registration, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Evarts, Jeffery Adam, 57, 40169 BLACK BAYOU EXT, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Palmer, Dairius Rondel, 20, 417 N PLEASANT AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Sutherland, Devis, 33, 7321 COMMUNI ST, St. James, Possession of Firearm on Premises of Alcoholic Beverage Outlet

September 8

Lewis, Kifton, 24, 810 E HAMILTON ST, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Galvez, Salvador, 27, 15220 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Drayton, Zanata, 20, 2163 S VETERANS BLVD 1304, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Johnson, Jeremy Jarmall, 28, 2163 S VETERANS BLVD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Mackyon, Brian Keith, 51, 35756 COCO RD, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Landry, Kelly, 37, 9849 GENE BUCKLE, Prairieville, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bowman, Kaitlyn M, 21, 12322 DUTCHTOWN LN 13, GEISMAR, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

September 9

Price, Kelly Lee Ann, 36, 37117 ANDERSON RD, GEISMAR, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, PROPER EQUIPMENT REQUIRED ON VEHS;INSPECTION TAG REQUIRED" = 32:53D, Resisting an Officer, Following Vehicles, Hit and Run Driving, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Apgar, Todd Michael, 32, 10631 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Frasier, Christopher, 41, 13711 BALL PARK RD, WALKER, Violations of registration provisions, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Lewis, David, 43, <UNKNOWN>, Ponchatoula, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud

Barrick, Austin McNeil, 21, 44165 BAYOU BLVD, ST AMANT, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Maximum Speed Limit, Driver must be Licensed, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Dunbar, Derrick D, 32, 4923 RITTERMAN AVE, Baton Rouge, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Lawson, Ken Anthony, 31, 43547 BRITTANY ST., Sorrento, Hit and Run Driving

Gims, Damari Javon, 23, 11888 LONGRIDGE AVE 2196, Baton Rouge, Domestic Abuse Battery

Juneau, Spencer, 20, 6316 HWY 107 S, Dupont, Filing or Maintaining False Public Records, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Hit and Run Driving, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Following Vehicles

Kirby, Nicholas Earl, 32, 9458 SPLIT LOG RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Roberson, Richard Jermaine, 33, 41238 DEMI MILLE DR, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Voss, Nicholas, 24, 23727 SHADOW CREEK CT, KATY, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Vagrancy/In or near any structure or private grounds, Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

September 10

Pruett, Lakeisha, 23, 6170 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Negligent Injuring

Porter, Tony, Sr, 51, 41097 CHICK DUPLESSIS RD, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Raricco Rontrell, 26, 902 VATICAN DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Ortega, Luis E , 34, 40460 W HERNANDEZ AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Misrepresentation During Booking, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Cruelty to Juveniles, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Rivas, Dioveliz, 32, 40460 W HERNANDEZ AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Misrepresentation During Booking, Resisting an Officer, Cruelty to Juveniles, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Boudreaux, Kaleb Matthew, 24, 23930 EDWARDS RD, ZACHARY, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

September 11

Brown, Cortez R, 47, 39092 LA 22 HWY, DARROW, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Andrews, Craig Stanley, Sr, 56, 5026 MARCHAND SCHOOL RD, DARROW, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Wilson, John, 19, 2901 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Thomas, Jevin, 20, 8160 EVERETT ST, SORRENTO, Traffic-control Signals, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Coulon, Michael C, 54, 8280 CYPRESS RD, BATON ROUGE, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Lambert, Jodi, 47, 42079 SHADOW CREEK AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bourgeois, Felix Charles, 50, 1216 S BURNSIDE AVE 21, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Roddy, Gary L, Jr, 44, 29713 STEPHANIE ANN LN, Albany, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Scivique, Joseph Patrick, 26, 12307 CLEO RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harton, Ayannia, 20, 15249 MEADOW LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Domestic Abuse Battery

Young, Randy Lee, 34, 320 TIGERVILLE LN, BELLE ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Dibenedetto, John J, 49, 309 PINOAK RD, DENHAM,SPRINGS, Obscenity, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Trim, Megan Laynehe, 36, 1976 STAFFORD DRIVE, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000

Jackson, Auralia, 19, 1221 PETTITE BLVD, Baton Rouge, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Principals, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, No Seat Belt, Reckless Operation

September 12

London, Kyle Vachon, 22, 506 FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Moran, Eddie J, 59, 37313 73 HWY LOT 136, Geismar, Aggravated Battery

Ursin, Jeanna, 39, 8544 S ST LANDRY AVE LOT 31, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Warner, Jessie Terrel, 37, 12195 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Caple, Aleuxis, 35, 37113 WHITE RD 39, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Dupont, Tyler S, 27, 18718 MAGNOLIA ESTATES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Adair, Pamela Nicole, 35, 37387 DUTTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Warren, Tamera, 26, 1734 CREOLE STREET, LaPlace, Battery of a dating partner

Mumphrey, Shedrick, 33, 811 LESSARD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Child Passenger Restraint System, No Driver's License on Person, Cruelty to Juveniles, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions