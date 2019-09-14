Merryville is searching for consistency on offense as it falls to 0-2 after a 30-12 loss to Delhi Friday night at home.

The Panthers offense had just 89 total yards, but they are trying to use it as a teaching tool.

"We need to turn it into another learning experience for us," Merryville head coach Randy Jones said. "We just picked a bad night to have a bad night."

Merryville running back Cam'ron Williams picked up 83 yards on 20 carries and a pair of touchdowns, but the offense, as a whole, struggled to get rolling.

"We didn't execute our best, but they did things to us," Jones said. "They were faster on defense than they showed on film, which caused us a few problems. We just didn't play our best. I think our best is still ahead of us.

"We have to continue to practice. We have film that says we're one block away from breaking big plays. We just have to fix that problem."

A touchdown by Williams in the fourth pulled Merryville within a score, but Delhi added two touchdowns to pull away.

"Defensively, we played well again," Jones said. "Even though we gave up 30, two of those were on athletic catches with us in position. They just came down with it for easy walk in scores. It was 18-12 in the fourth quarter, and they get a couple of easy ones. We were there but didn't make the plays."

Merryville goes on the road to take on Pickering (2-0) next week.

"We have some growing pains still," Jones said. "I asked the kids after the game if they have heard of Murphy's Law. I said that whatever can go wrong, does go wrong. That's kind of what happened last night."