District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from August 28, 2019 through September 3, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Engolio:

1. Donny Sanchez, 31865 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 12/17/78 W/M. Convicted of Attempted Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 6 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS and was sentenced to 6 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II CDS and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

2. Hosey Banks, 23711 Fleniken St., Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 9/17/94. Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which all but 18 months was suspended.

3. Brandon Wesson, 18380 Hwy 77, Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 11/6/74 W/M. Convicted of 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor on each count which was suspended and placed on 3 years probation.

4. Lucas Cavalier, 58224 Canal Street, Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 12/15/87 W/M. Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II CDS and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on 1 year probation.

5. Mark Belton, 2047 General Lee, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. DOB: 7/17/87 W/M. Convicted of Possession of Schedule III and was placed on 1 year probation.

Contributed by District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr.