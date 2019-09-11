The Merryville Police Department has released additional details regarding the investigation into a possible threat made toward Merryville High School. Assistant Chief Josh Foster stated that they were notified yesterday at 5 p.m. and worked in conjunction with the BPSO in responding to the threat.

The following message is from Merryville Assistant Chief of Police Josh Foster:

"Myself and my officers picked the student up at his house, and, with the assistance of the BPSO, handled the situation accordingly. The school and students are safe. The Merryville Police and Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office along with the school board took the threat seriously and will not tolerate anyone scaring or threatening school staff or students. The saftey of students and staff is something we take very seriously.

Our youth and our educators are priority number one. All of law enforcement will stand together and do what is neccessary to keep them safe and secure."

The Beauregard Daily News will have more information as it is released.