Shintech provided a notice of flaring on September 6 as it starts up its new ethylene production plant near Plaquemine, La. in Iberville Parish. Consistent flaring at the facility will be visible to the community for two to three days over the next week.

"After four years of construction and hard work, this next phase of flaring means that our new facility is fully constructed, nearly done with initial testing and soon will begin normal operations. We wanted to let our neighbors know that, for a limited time, continuous flaring will be visible in conjunction with this final phase of the start up process," said Danny Cedotal, Shintech’s director of manufacturing.

In 2015, Shintech announced the company would invest $1.4 billion and create approximately 100 local jobs to develop an ethylene production facility, the first of its kind built in the U.S. by the company. That facility will be in full operation within the next month. Earlier this year (May 2019), Shintech provided notice to the community of an intermittent flaring period as the phased start-up of the ethylene production plant progressed.

Today's community notice indicates that the start up process has progressed to the final phase of testing prior to full operations. Flaring is a normal part of a shutdown or start up process and helps ensure that facilities are environmentally sound. It is considered to be a safe, environmentally acceptable way to control excess process gases. Composition of the flared gas can vary, but it is typically a combination of hydrocarbons and hydrogen.

Including the operation of this new facility, Shintech employs 450 full-time workers and nearly 600 contractors in support of operations in Plaquemine and Addis. Shintech is committed to being a good neighbor and responsible corporate citizen. The company’s priority is always the safety and security of our employees, contractors, the community and the environment in which we operate. As part of operating policy, Shintech works to minimize flaring at all times to reduce any environmental and economic impacts.

Contributed by Shintech