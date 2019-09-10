The Wall of Veterans, located at Iberville Veterans Memorial in Plaquemine, honors veterans with a tie to Iberville Parish. It presently includes almost 2,000 photos of veterans with their names and military branch.

The deadline for veteran photos to be accepted to be on this year's Iberville Wall of Veterans is October 18, 2019. The Wall of Veterans display is an important part of the Iberville Salute to Veterans event, and will remain on display for a month after the Salute to Veterans event on November 11.

Photos can be submitted on-line on the parish's website: ibervilleparish.com, or at the Iberville Parish Library locations in Plaquemine, St. Gabriel, and White Castle, or the Visitor's Center in north Iberville, or any Iberville Council on Aging Center.

To submit a photo online:

--Be sure you know the veteran's branch of military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines).

--Go the Iberville Parish website: www.ibervilleparish.com and look on the top-right of the home page for the link to submit a photo for the Iberville Wall of Veterans.

--Click on that link, complete the form, and submit the photo. To submit a photo at a local library, Visitors Center, or Council on Aging Center, bring the veteran's photo, and it will be scanned while you wait. You will complete a form while there.

--If framed, the photo must be taken out of the frame prior to being brought to the location for scanning. Photos can be no larger than 8x10 inches. Veterans are not required to be residents of Iberville Parish to be included on the display as long as they have a tie to Iberville Parish.

No photos will be accepted after the October 18, 2018 deadline. Veterans' photos that were submitted in the past will be included again this year, so you do not need to submit photos again.

The Iberville Salute to Veterans and Iberville Wall of Veterans are projects of Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council. Special thanks to the Iberville Library and COA Centers for their assistance with scanning photos.

For more information, please call 225-687-2642.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Government