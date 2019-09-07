East Beauregard faced a tough task in its season opener and debut for new head coach Ronnie Simmons.

The Trojans hung around early with one of the top programs in Class 2A, but Kinder took control in the second half for the 48-22 win Thursday night.

"I think we have a ways to go with our conditioning," Simmons said. "I thought we ran out of steam in the third. They had more depth than us, and it started to show. I thought for two and a half quarters, our kids played really hard. They gave everything they had and matched up well with Kinder, especially up front. Our offensive line did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage. We just got a little tired and it got tougher. Those four and five-yard runs turned into two or three.

"They played hard the whole game, but Kinder is a good football team."

East Beauregard trailed 21-6 at halftime but pulled within a touchdown in the third quarter after a 9-yard score by Kane Atkinson.

"Our kids believe in what we do," Simmons said. "They trust our offense and the things we do. It definitely builds on our confidence going into next week knowing that if we execute, we can move the ball on anybody. We're definitely going to use that as a building block going forward."

The Yellowjackets ripped of four straight touchdowns to take a 48-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

"I don't know if they are the best team we'll play all year, but they are up there," Simmons said. "We have some tough games coming up with Pickering and Rosepine. Talent-wise, those teams are really good. Our kids know we play a tough non-district schedule to get ready for district. We just have to use it to get ready for the long run."

Jackson Lewis led the Trojans with 127 rushing yards on 18 attempts, and Jacob Gimnich (75 yards), Garrett Cooley (71 yards) and Atkinson (47 yards) each added a touchdown.

"Our offensive line played really well," Simmons said. "They're a good group. There are three seniors in that group – Carter Cooley, Dylan Nevils and Alex Smith.

"They controlled the line of scrimmage, and any time they are doing that, we can move the ball. Our tight ends – Donald Johnson and Braden Hammons – are a big part of what we do. They've made a big improvement, and it showed last night."