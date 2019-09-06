The Haymons will be featured singers on Saturday, September 21st at 6 PM at the Anacoco Pentecostal Church.

Residing in Oberlin, the Haymon are a Christian singing family, made up of Kevin and Tina Haymon and their three daughters, Olivia, Leandra, and Emma Grace. Kevin writes the original music they sing.

His song, “This is the Rest,” won a national songwriting contest in 2011. Last fall he was awarded the “Excellence in Lyric Writing” award for the song, “He Knows I’m Here,” at a national songwriting conference in St. Louis.

The Haymons sing Southern Gospel Music with a progressive, Pentecostal-style flair. They have released three CD’s since 2015 and travel part-time to sing the gospel.

You will enjoy their music and Holy Spirit anointed singing. Anacoco Pentecostal Church is located on Hwy 171 in Anacoco just North of Hwy 111, directly across from the Dollar General.