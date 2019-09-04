It has been my privilege to serve as Councilman for District 11. I am asking for your continued support in the upcoming election in October. The last four years have been a trying time for our parish, especially with the flood of 2016, but some positive things have come during the last few years as well. The Move Ascension Transportation Initiative was adopted and several projects are in the works, parish-wide, to help with traffic. Several are directly affecting District 11. One of these projects was that Hwy 930 was turned over from the state, to the parish, with monies to help with widening of that road. Many roundabouts will be constructed which will include Germany Road and Braud Road and Hwy 930 and Henry Road. For more information about the Move Ascension initiative, please visit www.moveascension.com. Other projects that have been completed is the replacement of several undersized culverts in the area of Hwy 929, the widening of Roddy Road, and the replacement of the Roddy Road and Mire Road bridges, which were condemned prior to the improvement. We have also completed the construction of the Henderson Bayou pump station, added two new pumps to the Marvin Braud pumping station, and received the permit from the Corps of Engineers for the elevation and extension of the Laurel Ridge Levee. These have been needed improvements, but we still have a lot of work to do. Some of the projects that I will be focusing on, if reelected, is a solution to the parish's sewer problem. The need for a comprehensive sewer plan is extremely important to our future, and I will continue to work to find the best answer for our parish. I will also work to update the drainage plan so we can identify needed improvements to our drainage system based on current development in our parish. I will continue to work for the citizens of District 11 but also for the betterment of the entire parish. I kindly ask for your support October 12. If you would like to help or contribute to my campaign please contact me at 225-571-0788.

Paid for by Benny Johnson's campaign for re-election