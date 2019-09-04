Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Candidates Forum

There will be a candidates' forum for candidates for Parish President and for Parish Council District 2 on Saturday, September 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pelican Point Golf Club, in the upstairs meeting room. The Parish President candidates will answer pre-selected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 5 p.m. All four president candidates: Clint Cointment, Ricky Diggs, Murphy Painter, and Rick Webre will be present. The Parish Council District 2 candidates will answer pre-selected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 6 p.m. Both candidates: Bill Dawson and Joel Robert, will be present. The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome.

ACA Candidates Forums

Ascension Council on Aging, Inc. is holding a candidates' forum at the Gonzales Senior Center, 526 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales, LA on September 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All candidates for Parish President, Parish Council, Sheriff, State Senate District 2, State Representative-58 & 88 District and Parish Council have been invited to speak to senior citizens and hand out campaign literature. Ascension Council on Aging, Inc. is holding a candidates' forum at the Donaldsonville Senior Center, 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville, LA on September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. All candidates for Parish President, Parish Council, Sheriff, State Senate District 2, State Representative-58 & 88 District and Parish Council have been invited to speak to senior citizens and hand out campaign literature.

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Volunteers Wanted

Volunteer Ascension is looking for volunteers for this year's Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival. To sign up go to https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix/balloonsandboucherie. For more info or any questions call the office at 225-644-7655.

Boucherie Pageant

This year's Boucherie Festival, partnered with the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival will hold the annual pageant, hosted by the Lion's Club on Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sorrento Community Center. Visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/pageant-registration for more info on registration for the pageant. Deadline: Friday, September 6 (or late fee assessed).

Explore the Pour

The River Region Art Association is offering a "pour class" with Nathalie during the month of August. No artistic ability is needed for these interesting classes, just the desire to create with your favorite colors. Classes will be held August 10, 24, and September 14 at the Depot Gallery. Time is 2 to 3 p.m. All ages can participate and children under 10 must have an accompanying adult. Nathalie says to bring 4 new 2oz. bottles of acrylic craft paint. One must be white paint, 3 will be your favorite colors. Fee is $30 per class. Each class will be a little different so register for one or for all of the classes. Explore the Pour with teacher and others at the Depot Gallery. Call Depot Art Gallery, located at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C in Gonzales, 225-644-8496.

Anything Outdoors Fall Fest

The Anything Outdoors Helping Kids Third Annual Fall Fest will be held Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the KC Hall on Black Bayou Road. It will feature a jambalaya cookoff, bands, auctions, and kids events. Call 504-782-0705 for sponsorship info.

Plants for Birds Sale Event

On Sunday, September 22 from 1 – 5 p.m. the Baton Rouge Audubon Society is offering a Plants for Birds Sale and Event at White Oak Estate and Gardens located at 17660 George O’Neal Rd. in Baton Rouge. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about and purchase beautiful native plants that help shelter and feed the many birds that spend at least part of each year in Louisiana. Bird experts will also be on hand sharing information about what plantings will attract the birds you would like to see in your own yard. Admission is free. There will be four lectures, tabling by several groups including Audubon Louisiana, and complimentary refreshments provided by the event host, Chef John Folse. To pre-register visit BRAudubon.org. For more information call 225-768-0820.

Chapter 1449 Food Drive

Gonzales AARP Chapter 1449 "To serve and not to be served" is hosting a food drive on September 11 at Walmart located at 308 N. Airline Highway in Gonzales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please support this worthy cause by donating non-perishable food items to benefit Saint Theresa's Food Pantry. The AARP Foundation believes no one of any age should go hungry. Visit www.aarp.org/hunger. Email randbwells@cox.net for more info.

Republican Gubernatorial Forum

The two Republican Gubernatorial frontrunners, Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman, Eddie Rispone will face off in a Forum from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. (6-7 p.m. – Meet & Greet– 7 p.m.- Forum.) Daniel Erspamer, CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a think tank and the leading voice for free markets in Louisiana, will serve as Moderator. The event, which features complimentary refreshments and a silent auction, is free and open to the public and guests are welcome. Due to the limited seating, reservations are required. RSVP: 1rsperdue@gmail.com.