The championship teams were from the seven and eight-year-old Boys Dixie Youth Baseball League.

The Gonzales City Council held their regular meeting on August 26. Most notably, the council highlighted two local youth baseball teams for their efforts this season.

The championship teams were from the seven and eight-year-old Boys Dixie Youth Baseball League.

After taking first and runner-up in the state tournament, their recognition was well deserved.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux says he takes pride in the recreation programs in Gonzales. "We love the participation of our young people in our baseball program," he said.

If you visit the City of Gonzales website you can view the registration dates for upcoming sports. Some of these activities include baseball, basketball, soccer, swimming and more. There are also links under the "Community" tab that show the various parks and recreation centers throughout Gonzales.

Other items on the agenda included special event permit requests for various events including the Christmas Movie Night and Witches Bicycle Ride--a fundraiser in support of Relay for Life.

Other than ensuring the people of Gonzales have plenty to do, Mayor Arceneaux says the council is focused on keeping up with the rising population. "The growth is here, there's no doubt about it," he said.

Mayor Arceneaux is excited about the growth, but he is steadfast in maintaining the quality of life for citizens by taking care of the infrastructure needs that come with a growing population.