Although the length of time you have to catch shrimp is determined by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, you can find it on the menu at Sno's Seafood and Steak year-round.

Sno's Seafood and Steak opened in 1971 in Gonzales. Over the last four decades Sno's "has tripled in size, adding accommodations for rehearsal dinners, banquets and meetings," according to their website.

Whether you decide to stop in for lunch or dinner, you will find plenty of shrimp options to choose from.

This week we visited Sno's to taste some of what they have to offer. Executive Chef Samuel Penten gave us a behind-the-scenes view of how he prepares the food that customers can find on the menu.

A couple of the items we tried were the crab-stuffed shrimp and the ideal shrimp. The ideal shrimp is a healthier menu option. It consists of gulf shrimp, garlic, lemon and fresh herbs. So, whether you're aiming to enjoy the rich flavors of crab and shrimp in dishes like the seafood au gratin or you'd like to stick to a lighter option, Sno's has plenty to choose from.

And since he's been working in the restaurant business since 2009, you can trust Executive Chef Samuel Penten to take care of you. He says he likes the action of cooking and making meals that customers will enjoy. "We're here to make everybody happy," he said.

If you would like to catch your own shrimp, now is the time. The fall shrimp season started August 5. Make sure to check the website for Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries prior to heading out for further information.