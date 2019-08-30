The Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of a Probation and Parole Officer. A complaint

was filed against Corey James Quebedeaux, of DeRidder, claiming that Quebedeaux had an

inappropriate sexual relationship with a female parolee that he had supervised.

The complaint was filed earlier this month.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated the complaint and obtained an

arrest warrant for Quebedeaux.

He was arrested on Tuesday, August 27 without incident, and booked into the Vernon Parish

Sheriff’s Office Jail.

If convicted, Quebedeaux could face up to five years in prison at hard labor. The Louisiana

State Police have encouraged the public who have complaints to visit lsp.org and click on the

suspicious activity link.

That link leads to the LSP online reporting system, where residents can report suspicious

activity in a secure manner. The system will bring the report to the appropriate investigators.