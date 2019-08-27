Among their consent agenda items was the approval of the bid for food products parish-wide child nutrition program, the approval of the monthly Head Start Reports, and the renewal of flood policies.

The Ascension Parish School Board held their regularly scheduled meeting at the new APPLe Academy and Career Training Center on August 20.

Their agenda items included the adoption of a resolution recognizing the final form and execution of a bond purchase agreement, the renewal of flood policies, and the approval of substantial completion dates for construction projects throughout Ascension Parish.

The bond purchase agreement is in reference to the issuance and sale of $40,000,000 dollars of General Obligation School Bonds.

Among their consent agenda items was the approval of the bid for food products parish-wide child nutrition program, the approval of the monthly Head Start Reports and the renewal of flood policies.

The school board voted in favor of renewing administrative contracts for Assistant Principal Hope Geautreau at Donaldsonville Primary, Assistant Principal Tachelle White at Galvez Middle School, and Principal Beth Templet at St. Amant High School.

Next on the consent agenda was the approval of the substantial completion date of June 20, 2019 for the Lowery Elementary and Middle School additions construction contract. The council also approved the substantial completion date of August 1, 2019 for the Ascension Head Start renovations construction project.

Among the superintendent comments was the anticipation of yet another ribbon cutting for Ascension Parish Public Schools. "We have a ribbon cutting again next week, and that will be in Donaldsonville," said Superintendent David Alexander.