The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending August 15 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

August 8

North, Andreanea Ellavontay, 24, 915 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Batiste, Renelle, 27, 613 W FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, No Seat Belt, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wambsgans, Tayler Michael, 27, 135 OKLAHOMA ST, Baton Rouge, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garrison, Aquindice, 28, 408 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Morris, Eric D, 26, 9195 METHODIST ST, Convent, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

August 9

Detillier, Raleigh J, 33, 41136 MANDALAY DR., SORRENTO, Careless Operation, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Williams, Rebecca, 46, 426 SYCAMORE LOOP, Laplace, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Clifton, Rebecca L, 42, 7322 HWY 1, Belle Rose, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Winfrey, Dairius, 23, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garnett, Anthony Greg, 39, 17650 MAGNOLIA TRACE ST, Greenwell Springs, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Residential Contractor Fraud $5k to $25k (Felony)

Meche, David, 39, 113 LANDRY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator; 1st

Killian, Jesse, RN, 28, 27054 HWY 16, Bogalusa, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Wallis, Calvin, 47, 13644 AIRLINE HWY 10, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gaudin, Morgan, 24, 13220 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation

Vicknair, Charles J, Jr, 45, 14166 ADAM ARCENEAUX DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

Blunt, Robert L, 48, 1908 S GAUDIN AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Denn, Cathryn Denise, 53, 22821 LA 22 HWY, MAUREPAS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Scott, Zoe, 28, 1961 SOUTHPOINTE DR, Baton Rouge, Resisting an Officer

Torres, Ricardo Ramiro, 51, 1903 GUINEVERE ST, Arlington, Texas, Simple Battery

August 10

Cifreo, Michael W, 28, 41481 HEARTHSTONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hebert, Ashley, 32, 1735 SAUL AVE, Zachary, Simple Battery

Parks, Cleveland Thomas, Jr, 38, 37313 HWY 74 Lot 7, GEISMAR, Violations of Protective Orders, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Covington, Shannon Edward, 35, 13393 BOURGEOIS RD, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Violations of registration provisions, Switched License Plate, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft less than $1,000

Rodney, Tramaine, 32, 134 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Winkler, Jason, 39, 824 ARCADIA DR, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Harris, Darron L, 38, 409 FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Allen, Danny Gene, Jr, 45, 40107 HWY 74, GONZALES, Theft over $25k (Felony)

Lambert, Allison, 32, 13897 OLD RIVER RD, Maurepas, Theft less than $1,000

Long, Melvin B, 58, 5010 IBERVILLE, ST GABRIEL, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), No Seat Belt , Careless Operation

Gomez, Tajramir A, 34, 1417 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Resisting an Officer, No Seat Belt

August 11

Breaux, Christy, 39, 45475 RODNEY RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery

Edwards, Wesley, 44, 7012 PEACH ST, Baton Rouge, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Dugas, Brady, 33, 41490 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Yarbrough, Michelle Christine, 46, 39122 COUNTRY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Heroin, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Godeaux, Kimberleigh Lacey, 19, 41106 RUSTLING OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery

Williams, Eldridge B, Jr, 43, 13202 DUTCHTOWN LAKES DR, GEISMAR, Simple Assault

Anderson, Kevon, 19, 37313 HWY 74 114, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Marroquin, Wilfredo Sirin, 38, 123 POOKEY, Geismar, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Battery of a Police Officer; In Legal Custody (Felony), Battery of a Police Officer; In Legal Custody (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Harbor, Jovan Broomfold, 36, 3041 OHIO ST, Kenner, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

August 12

Bruno, Dylan M, 20, 41028 TURO LN, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Muse, Chester Jude, Jr, 42, 620 CATALPA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Aubin, Robert F, 44, 30813 SUSIE CIRCLE, DENHAM SPRINGS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bougere, Joshua John, 24, 7035 70 HWY, Plattenville, Second Degree Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Taylor, Johnny, 36, 11736 HARRELLS FERRY RD., Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Domestic Abuse Battery , Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery

Cayette, Jalen Samuel , 19, 115 BURNS DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Lambert, Anthony Lee, 38, 36083 ALLIGATOR BAYOU RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Heroin, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Burdiss, Kyle Lee, 30, 32128 RUDY ROAD, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000

Michel, Aaron Lee, 36, 42020 RUDY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving, Theft less than $1,000

Reidlinger, Kim C, 51, 14054 HWY 44, GONZALES, Probation Violation Parish, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft less than $1,000, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000

Simon, Travis, 38, 10502 W TCHOUPITOULAS CIR, St. James, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Tail lamps, Security Required, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor)

August 13

Rainwater, Dallas, 37, 14505 HWY 44, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana more than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Furlow, A'Laica M, 22, 14132 MIRE RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Bowman, Gervell, 24, 15193 CHRISSY DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Trosclair, Willis J, 38, 1526 LA 304 HWY LOT 1, THIBODAUX, In For Court

Jones, Abraham, 34, 9214 CENTRAL PROJECT ST, CONVENT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Battery of a Police Officer; Injury Medical Attention (Felony), Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Green, Shantrelle T, 42, 9311 WATERTOWER ST, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Green, Cantrelle Ingram, 42, 9313 WATERTOWER ST, Convent, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dickerson, Jacob, 37, 13179 HONEY DR, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Possession of Heroin

Stafford, Lee Howard, 51, 12071 CYPRESS RIDGE DR, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Desira, Aquendes Kendell, 45, 44165 BAYOU BLVD, ST AMANT, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Child Passenger Restraint System

Morris, Jack H, 43, 42315 CEDARSTONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Hit and Run Driving, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Naquin, Paul Murphy, 55, 6226 JOHN TULLIER RD, SORRENTO, Parole Violation, Bond Revocation, Vagrancy/In or near any structure or private grounds, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Harvey, Earl, 40, 203 MADEWOOD DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Morin, Beau James, 33, 45214 TEDDY BABIN RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

August 14

Parker, Katie Christine, 37, 9413 E HWY 936, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Leblanc, Keith B, 55, 9892 HWY 44, CONVENT, No Driver's License on Person, Careless Operation, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Bercegeay, Jesse, 28, 41525 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Brown, Alvin, 64, 911 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Attempt Theft > $750 but < $25k (Misdemeanor)

Allen, Alton D, 38, 4116 S BARROW DR, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Daigle, Drew Michael, 27, 13482 BG LN, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000, Theft of a Firearm, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Domingue, Drake, 29, 457 SHELL BEACH RD, Pierre Part, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hamilton, Earl Jaramco, 19, 10196 BURNSIDE ST, Convent, Terrorizing

Batiste, Nathan, 31, 514 CHARLES ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Surety, Battery of a dating partner, In For Court

Northcutt, Mistery L, 37, 37313 HWY 74 103, GEISMAR, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Fitman, Codi J, 24, 13243 HWY 431, GONZALES, No Seat Belt, Careless Operation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I CDS

August 15

Lockwood, Todd T, Jr, 33, 123 MT. LEBANON BLVD., Pittsburgh, Pa., Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Resisting an Officer, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Delpit, Kane C, 24, 37048 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Resisting an Officer, Simple Assault

Bibbs, Charles Richard, 31, 602 W WORTHEY ROAD 1, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders